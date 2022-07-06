UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

