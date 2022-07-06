UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.03 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

