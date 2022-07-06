UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,203 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Allstate by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

