UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,211 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

