UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,296 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $228.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average is $268.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

