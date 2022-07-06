UMB Bank N A MO Sells 22,965 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.