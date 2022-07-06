UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,015 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,847 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

