UMB Bank N A MO Sells 59,904 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,904 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,192,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,941,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

