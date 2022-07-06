UMB Bank N A MO Sells 787 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

