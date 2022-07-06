UMB Bank N A MO Sells 944 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

MMM stock opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.