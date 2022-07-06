Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.71

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.71 and traded as low as $13.24. Unifi shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 84,134 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.
