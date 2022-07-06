Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.71

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.71 and traded as low as $13.24. Unifi shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 84,134 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

