UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.90. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UniFirst by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

