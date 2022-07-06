Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Reaches $0.0042

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Unistake has a total market cap of $888,769.76 and $12.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

