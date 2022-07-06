UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.91. The stock has a market cap of $474.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

