UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $474.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

