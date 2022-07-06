UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.46 and its 200-day moving average is $492.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

