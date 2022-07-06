Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

UHS opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after purchasing an additional 307,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

