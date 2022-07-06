Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Short Interest Up 20.4% in June

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVE opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.07 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.