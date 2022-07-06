Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $523.86 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

