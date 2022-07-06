Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Usio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Usio by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

