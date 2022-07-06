VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Up 7.6%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 73,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 107,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 722.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 98,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

