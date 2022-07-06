VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

