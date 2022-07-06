Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528,756 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 315,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 207,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 123,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

