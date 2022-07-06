Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Reduced by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.