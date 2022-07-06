Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.