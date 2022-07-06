Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12 month low of $117.38 and a 12 month high of $156.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
