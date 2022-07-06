Ventas, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Ventas stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

