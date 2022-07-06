Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Vericity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERY)

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

