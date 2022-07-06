Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,223 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Verisk Analytics worth $76,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

