VIG (VIG) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

VIG (VIG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $768,766.54 and $31.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,398,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

