VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 100.86% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned about 0.34% of VIQ Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

