Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

