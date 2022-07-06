Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 145 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 145 ($1.76) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.12) to GBX 168 ($2.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.23 ($2.01).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 127 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.45%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.54), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($460,371.16).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.