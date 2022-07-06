Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target Cut to €42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €53.00 ($55.21) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNNVF. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Vonovia from €59.50 ($61.98) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vonovia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Vonovia stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. Vonovia has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

