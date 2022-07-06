Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 376,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $2,128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,753,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,907,113.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 620.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VYGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

VYGR stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.06. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 224.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

