Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.07.

NYSE:VMC opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $139.09 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after buying an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

