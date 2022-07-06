Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

