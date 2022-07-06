Waddell & Associates LLC Buys 1,923 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

