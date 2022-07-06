Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.
WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.