Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

