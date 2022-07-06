WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $56,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

