Whiteheart Achieves Market Cap of $702,719.64 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $702,719.64 and approximately $17,054.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $79.06 or 0.00391872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00139629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00099842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

