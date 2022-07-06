Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $88,641.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $59,027.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,165.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $667,790. 54.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLFC opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.11. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

