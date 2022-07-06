Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,009 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

