Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

