Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.