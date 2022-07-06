Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys Shares of 10,261 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,650 shares of company stock worth $3,665,660. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

