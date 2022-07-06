Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys Shares of 9,865 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

