Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.64.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

