Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $756,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

